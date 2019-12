On Friday, a Massachusetts couple said "I do" surrounded by family, friends and donuts.

Valerie and Jason Roy were married inside the same Worcester Dunkin' Donuts their love started nearly 30 years ago.

"27 years ago, Jason pledged his love to Valerie over a French vanilla coffee," their officiant said.

The couple said they are grateful to Dunkin' for giving them the chance to get married in one of their stores.

