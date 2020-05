The right lane of I-40 west near Jackson at mile marker 93 was blocked Monday morning after a crash.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a semi-truck crashed and spilled debris across the road around 8 a.m.

THP advised drivers to find an alternate route.

One lane is expected to remain closed for an extended period as crews work to clear the road.

