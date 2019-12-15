I-40 closed in both directions near downtown Knoxville due to overturned tanker

Officials said Interstate 40 is closed in both directions in downtown Knoxville due to an overturned tanker carrying hazardous materials.

I-40 West is shut down at I-275 and I-40 East is shut down at I-640 on the west end. Knoxville police ask drivers to use alternate routes.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said this will be an extended closure.

TDOT officials said over the next few hours crews will attempt to upright the tanker truck, that was reportedly carrying hazardous materials. When the tanker is cleared westbound traffic will reopen while eastbound traffic will remain closed.

