I-40 will have troopers every 20 miles for Thanksgiving holiday

Interstate 40 will have troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol every 20 miles along the roadway, according to a release from officials.

THP announced the seventh annual "I-40 Challenge" on Monday.

Fifty-five million people are expected to take to the road and skies for travel this Thanksgiving, AAA reported. Most of those people, 49.3 million, will be driving.

The busiest days for travel will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, the report added. The I-40 challenge will have troopers out along the highway from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“The loss of life is never easy, especially when that loss could have been avoided,” Colonel Dereck R. Stewart said. “The pain remains for a lifetime. That is why I am making a commitment to increase our

trooper presence not only on the I-40 corridor, but on all major Tennessee roadways. We encourage the public to make safe choices when traveling on our Tennessee roadways. Stay off your phone and

don’t drive distracted, wear your seatbelt, and do not drive impaired.”

THP offered traffic data from the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday and said that there were 44 crashes on that Wednesday before Thanksgiving and 55 on that Sunday after.

