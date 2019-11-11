'I about fell over': NC vet wins cash jackpot

Ernest Dodson of Greensboro, North Carolina announced what he plans to do with his $276,688 Cash 5 jackpot earnings.

Dodson told WECT he plans to pay off all his debts and get a new big-screen television.

“I’m tickled to death that I can be debt-free,” Dodson said. “I’m going to pay off my car and my house. I’m also going to get a bigger TV so I can watch my favorite wrestling matches.”

The 70-year-old army veteran’s good luck happened last Thursday when he stopped at Sons of Nie on Summit Avenue in Greensboro. He used his own numbers and bought a Cash 5 ticket for that night’s drawing. He checked the numbers the next morning.

“I about fell over,” Dodson said. “I saw that I got one, two, and then all of the numbers. I couldn’t believe it.”

Dodson claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $195,757.

