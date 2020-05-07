"I ain't got time for all of this:" Florida woman empties wine bottle in car, tells officer to arrest her

Florida deputies arrested a woman accused of driving erratically with children in the car Wednesday night.

WCJB reported that an off-duty officer pulled over 27-year-old Zantana Shantay Cannon after seeing her drive erratically, swerve and run a traffic stop.

During the stop, the officer said he observed Cannon empty a bottle of wine onto the floorboard of the passenger side of the vehicle. He also saw three children in the car.

WCJB reported that when a Marion County deputy arrived to conduct a sobriety test, Cannon allegedly said, "No, I'm drunk. I'm telling you I'm drunk. Just put me in handcuffs. I ain't got time for all this."

Cannon was charged with DUI and three counts of child neglect. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and was set to be in court Thursday.

