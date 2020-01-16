"I expected better for sure" Titans player jokes about coach's viral takedown

The Tennessee Titans have made headlines for their postseason successes against the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens, and they're now just one game away from the Super Bowl.

But it's not just their wins getting them attention online and on social media. During the game against the Ravens, head coach Mike Vrabel went viral after getting knocked down by a referee.

Vrabel talked about the hit during a media conference saying, "That's why...we get up so early in the morning and get in the weight room so that when you get illegally blocked in the back like I did, it doesn't hurt."

One of Vrabel's players, cornerback Logan Ryan, jokingly told WVLT Sports that he "expected better for sure," when it came to Vrabel. "As much as he talks about physicality and hitting everybody."

"I was surprised by how light he is," Ryan said. "I might bullrush him a little bit today."

The Titans play in the AFC Championship against the Chiefs this Sunday at 3 p.m. on WVLT.

