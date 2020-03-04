"I guess I'm just numb to it:" Putnam Co. man escapes tornado

"Everything I had was in this house, and I've lost ever bit of it," Putnam County resident Carlin Smith told WVLT News.

Source: WVLT

Tornadoes devastated Middle Tennessee on Tuesday, leaving at least 24 dead and many more injured.

Smith's house was destroyed, but he told WVLT News he escaped harm because he "got a feeling" he needed to leave his house before the storms hit.

"I went ahead and listened to that feeling," Smith said. He added that one of his neighbors was killed.

WVLT News went with Smith as he looked over what was left of his home. "I guess I'm just numb to it still," he said. "I just don't know."

For information on how to help tornado victims, go here.

