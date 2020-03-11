"I had to push my children to the ground," Mayor Kincannon describes personal experience with gun violence

The Knoxville city council passed a resolution to officially oppose Governor Bill Lee's permitless carry bill.

(WVLT)

The bill would allow Tennesseans to carry a gun without a permit or training.

Kincannon said she has been personally affected by gun violence.

"My own family was affected when we were at a church shooting," said Kincannon. "I had to push my children to the ground and protect them from someone who came into our church, our sanctuary to shoot and kill us. This is a thing that hits home with me, personally."

According to a spokesperson, she was referring to a Knoxville shooting at the Universalist Unitarian Church in 2008 that left two pepople dead.

Kincannon has spoken out against the legislation in the past. On March 4 she said in a statement , "Public safety is the fundamental role of city government, so when legislation is proposed that threatens public safety, it is my job to speak out."

