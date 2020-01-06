'I killed everybody,' says NC mother accused of killing daughter, niece

Officials said a North Carolina mother could face the death penalty after she reportedly murdered her 10-year-old daughter, 2-year-old niece and a 61-year-old man who was living with the family.

Brittany McKinney, 28, is being held without bail on three charges of first-degree murder after police said she shot and killed three people Wednesday, WIS reported.

Police said the victims include Mckinney's 10-year-old daughter Mkenzie McKinney, her 2-year-old niece Serenity Rose and 61-year-old Jerry Griffin, who was living at the family's home in Greensboro.

McKinney was involved in a car crash less than 30 minutes after the killings happened, according to police. Officials said McKinney was driving Griffin's car when she hit a power pole and another woman's car.

The woman hit in the crash, Veronica Hayes, said she tried to make sure McKinney was okay. Hayes said McKinney grabbed her and said '"Sis, I don't want you to be involved."

Police said McKinney also called her sister Wednesday, after the incident.

"She said, 'I killed everybody. I shot everybody in the house," McKinney's sister Delilah Merritt said. "She's like, 'My baby, my baby, I shot my baby.' And then I said, 'Where's Serenity?' She said, 'I shot her, too.' I never thought she would do something like this."

McKinney is expected to appear in court Feb. 11. Officials said she has reportedly admitted to substance abuse issues.

