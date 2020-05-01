'I never got a last I love you' daughter says after Kentucky man arrested for murder

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man Monday in connection to a murder case from March.

According to deputies, 36-year-old Jeremy Smith was arrested after an investigation into the death of Russell Knuckles.

Deputies say Smith severely beat Russell Knuckles on March 13 at Smith's home.

"They say his eyes were like knocked out of his head basically," Russell's daughter Hope Perks said. "He could squeeze my hand but no communication verbally. He wasn't opening his eyes or anything."

Russell was in the hospital several days before a brain bleed ruptured.

"I was called and told that I needed to come back because they had to do emergency brain surgery on him and he took a turn for the worst," Perks said.

Perks said he only knew Russell for eight years. She grew up without him and later found him on Facebook.

"The moment I found my dad and my dad said my name all the love in my heart was different," Perks said.

According to WYMT, Russell was taken off life support.

The only question Russell's daughters have is for his father's murderer.

"Did you really mean to kill my father? What happened?" Perks said.

Both daughters are wondering how anyone could have done this to their father.

"It's a torment because I never got to talk to him again, never got a last I love you, a last hug," Natasha said.

According to deputies, Smith faces charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence and held at the Clay County Detention Center.

