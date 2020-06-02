'I see every color!' Maryville 9-year-old sees in color for the first time

A Maryville mom captured the moments her 9-year-old son was able to see in color for the first time.

Bryson Green sees color for the first time / Source: (Holli Green)

"I noticed when he was in kindergarten that he couldn’t see color. He would always have to read the color to find what he was looking for," said Holli Green of her son, Bryson.

Holli said a doctor determined that Byson is colorblind. She says sees mostly in shades of brown, but Bryson's world changed when he got a special new pair of glasses.

"He asked all last year for us to get him the special glasses," said Holli. We wasn’t sure if they would work. That was the only thing he asked for for Christmas was the glasses. We couldn’t afford them, then but a few months ago we got the money to buy him two pairs: one for indoor and one for outdoor."

Holli captured the moment Bryson tried the glasses on for the very first time.

"I see every color!" he said.

Holli said their family is looking forward to enjoying Christmas lights this year now that Bryson can see the colors.

