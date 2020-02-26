"She knows where Evelyn is" says friend of Megan Boswell

A friend of Megan Boswell told WVLT News that she believes Megan knows the whereabouts of her missing toddler, 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert on February 19 after Evelyn Boswell, of Sullivan County, was reported missing. Investigators said the toddler was last seen in December.

The child's mother, Megan, and the child's grandmother, Angela Boswell, were arrested. Angela Boswell's boyfriend, William McCloud, was also arrested. All three were at the Sullivan County Jail as of February 26.

WVLT News Digital Producer Alivia Harris spoke with Christian Arnett, who said she is Megan's friend.

Arnett told WVLT News that she has known Megan since they were in high school. Arnett said when they talked in March 2019, Megan wanted to go back to work and was looking for a babysitter.

Arnett said that Megan appeared to be a good mother, and she, "talked a lot about her [Evelyn]." Arnett said Megan was a "lifesaver to me when I first had my son."

However, Arnett said Megan's personality changed as the search for Evelyn progressed.

On February 21, Arnett said Megan texted her, "I'm scared. I was scared of the person who took her." That night, Arnett said Megan talked to her differently.

Arnett said the situation "doesn't add up" and added that, "I did at first [believe her] but as the interviews went on, I think she knows. I think she knows where Evelyn is, and I think she knows who has her."

Investigators said Megan's stories didn't add up, eventually arresting her on charges of false reporting.

"Every time we talk to her, her story changes. I'm serious when I say that. Every single time," said Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Captain Andrew Seabolt.

Arnett added that Megan never spoke negatively about motherhood or about Evelyn.

"She never really seemed overwhelmed," Arnett said.

Investigators searched a pond on February 26 in Wilkes County, North Carolina, but said results were inconclusive. Anyone with information on Evelyn's whereabouts was are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

