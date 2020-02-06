Trapped overnight by I-640 potholes, elderly woman humiliated, desperate

A woman spent the night inside her car on the side of I-640 Wednesday after potholes opened up causing two flat tires. Henrietta French said she only had one spare tire and couldn't afford a tow truck.

"I'm just gonna be plain, I urinated on myself. I'm on medication for a lot of things and I'm stuck right here stinking in my car," French told WVLT News Reporter Arial Starks. French said she was humiliated, but asked WVLT News to share the information to convey the severity of her situation.

She said she wasn't alone, a line of cars were pulled over as well, all suffering flat tires. She said she was the only one who was stranded overnight.

"I was driving down the road and it was pouring down rain - cats and dogs you might say. I hit a big huge pothole — probably more than one it sounded like, and immediately I knew it blew my tires out...I'm telling you, it was devastating."

On Thursday morning, TDOT crews started emergency pothole repairs along I-640. Crews offered to change French's tire and call her a tow truck but she refused because she couldn't afford the tow. A WVLT News crew helped French call a relative for assistance.

As of Thursday afternoon, French was still waiting for help.

"Whoever is responsible for these potholes, and I don't know who is, but this is Knoxville, right? Knoxville needs to fix the potholes and make sure this interstate stays safe for everyone. I mean everyone, I don't care who they are. "

TDOT said drivers should report potholes. For the Knoxville/Upper East Tennessee area, call 865-594-2408. For other regions, go here.

If you do hit a pothole and damage your vehicle, you can file a claim through the Division of Claims Administration. However, the claims administration told WVLT News that only about one percent of claims were approved in 2018.

According to an official, 1,200 applications were sent in for approval in 2018, but only 12 were approved.

TDOT said that the 'burden of proof' is on the driver, and drivers have to prove the state's negligence. Investigators will look at multiple factors including whether or not a pothole has been fixed before and whether or not TDOT had time to fix it if it has been reported previously.

Drivers have to submit documentation along with their claims which include an estimate, and, any incidents with potholes have to occur on a state road for them to be considered for approval.

You can call 615-741-2734 for more information.

