"I want my Dolly books" Knoxville girl cries over Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Typically, a child's birthday is a happy occasion and cause for great excitement, but not for one little Knoxville girl.

Hadley is not happy about being four-years-old, and according to her mom, it's for one reason--she's about to age out of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

"I want my Dolly books," she cried on a video taken by her mom.

Children from the U.S., and kids in the UK, Canada, Australia and the Republic of Ireland, can receive books through Parton's program, which was launched in 1995 and caters to children from birth to age five.

Unfortunately for Hadley, she's about to turn five next week, and it has caused her a little bit of grief.

"Are you excited about being five?" her mom asks in the video. Hadley cries instead of responding.

She later says she's upset "because I'm going to turn five in a week."

Which means, according to Hadley, "no more books." Her mom tells her "Mommy'll buy you books, baby."

However, Hadley isn't consoled. "I only like her books," Hadley says and points to a picture of Dolly Parton.

The Imagination Library was, according to Parton, inspired by her upbringing and life in East Tennessee. On the program's website, Parton says, "When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true. I know there are children in your community with their own dreams...The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”

Hadley's mom says they will write to Parton to see if she can "send a few more" books Hadley's way.

Go here to find out more about the Imagination Library.

