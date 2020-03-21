'My heart is broken,' Dolly Parton reacts to Kenny Rogers' passing

Fans around the world are mourning the loss of country icon Kenny Rogers.

The County Music Hall of Fame singer died at the age of 81 Friday night. Rogers was under hospice care and died of natural causes at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Rogers' death hit hard for many, including his famous duet partner, Dolly Parton.

Parton said she couldn't believe the news when she got up Saturday morning.

"They told me my friend and singing partner had passed away," Parton said. "...my heart is broken and a big ol' chunk of it has gone with him today."

In a video on Twitter, a tearful Parton shared a picture of her and Kenny.

"You never know how much you love somebody until they're gone," Parton said.

Parton said she knows fans are feeling as sad as her but said everyone should keep the faith.

The two first released the No. 1 hit "Islands in the Stream in 1983. The song was the first collaboration between the artists. Over the years the pair have recorded dozens of songs together.

