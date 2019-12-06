ICE involved in case against people accused of buying/selling infant

Three people accused of selling/buying an infant in Bowling Green have now had immigration detainers filed on them by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE filed the detainers with the Warren County Regional Jail on Dec. 3. A statement from ICE said that Maria Domingo-Perez, Catarina Jose-Felipe and Pascual Jose-Manuel were all citizens of Guatemala and illegally present in the U.S.

According to Bowling Green Police, a staff member from Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School of Bowling Green City Schools contacted them to do a welfare check at a residence on W 10th Avenue.

Officials say the school had received information that Maria Domingo-Perez had given a child away.

When authorities went to the residence, they say Domingo-Perez returned with the child and gave multiple conflicting statements.

Police say Domingo-Perez eventually said she had given the child away to Pascual Jose-Manuel and Catarina Felipe-Jose.

BGPD says Jose-Manuel advised he gave Domingo-Perez $2,000 for the child and was planning to adopt the child.

Police say Domingo-Perez has five children including the infant, Social Services has custody of all children.

U.S. Immigration officials said they had previously encountered Domingo-Perez Sept. 8, 2018, at the Southwest border and placed her in immigration proceedings.