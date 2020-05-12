IRS: Deceased family members stimulus checks must be returned

Millions of Americans across the country have received one time $1,200 dollar stimulus checks. The IRS sent the money to provide relief to folks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In East Tennessee, a man received a check for his father, who passed away more than a year ago. Now he's trying to figure out what to do with the check.

Full of fun and mischievous to say the least," Craig Jenkins said. "You try to really keep those memories in mind.

That's how Jenkins remembers his dad, who passed away in December of 2018. He was left to finalize his estate, which he thought he had.

"It’s really at that point in some instances the the grieving process does begin to subside some,"Jenkins said.

Last month, Jenkins said he got something unusual in the mail.

"What it does open up some other memories, and you’re going I thought I had all this done," Jenkins said.

It was an envelope from the federal government, sent to his house, addressed to his father.

"This looks like a check to my dad," Jenkins said. "I open it up and it’s for $1,200. I’m thinking wow my over a year passes deceased father got $1,200 for not even knowing what COVID-19 was."

The IRS sent the money directly to people who had filed taxes in 2018 or 2019. In their rush to get payments out without checking with another agency to get a list of deceased Americans who wouldn’t qualify.

Now the IRS says that check has to be voided and mailed back.

"I just want to do the right thing," Jenkins said. "I just wanna make sure it’s the right thing to do at the right time in which it should be done. It’s obvious they didn’t do the right thing at the right time, so therefore the bonus and responsibility falls on me."

The IRS says payments also must be returned from those who are currently incarcerated. If ineligible money was direct deposited, folks must write a check or send a money order to the IRS to return stimulus funds.

The following directions are posted on the IRS website.

If the payment was a paper check:

Write "Void" in the endorsement section on the back of the check.

Mail the voided Treasury check immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below.

Don't staple, bend, or paper clip the check.

Include a note stating the reason for returning the check.

If the payment was a paper check and you have cashed it, or if the payment was a direct deposit:

Submit a personal check, money order, etc., immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below.

Write on the check/money order made payable to “U.S. Treasury” and write 2020EIP, and the taxpayer identification number (social security number, or individual taxpayer identification number) of the recipient of the check.

Include a brief explanation of the reason for returning the EIP.

Use the below address to send a the voided stimulus check back, or other return.

Memphis Internal Revenue Service

5333 Getwell Rd.

Memphis, TN 38118