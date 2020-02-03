Iconic Oak Ridge restaurant celebrates 50 years

If you've spent some time in Oak Ridge, you've probably heard about Big Ed's.

The iconic pizza restaurant celebrated 50 years in business on Feb. 3. Folks from all over have enjoyed ever since.

Ed Neusel first opened the restaurant in the early 70's. His daughter-in-law, Melissa Neusel, now owns the pizzeria.

"We're using the same recipes that Ed started with back in 1970," she said.

The restaurant makes everything from scratch, including the sauce and dough.

It's not just the ingredients that make the place iconic. The people are just as important.

Jon Harris started working at Big Ed's in 2001 busing tables, and he worked his way up to general manager.

"One of the things that I've learned from this restaurant is that if you work really hard then you'll see the benefit of that," he said.

You can look for the restaurant to celebrate many more milestones.

"We've been around awhile, and hopefully, we will be around for a lot longer," Melissa said.

