Identities of 8 killed in northeast Alabama marina fire released

The names and ages of eight people killed in Monday’s Jackson County Park marina fire were released Thursday.

Six victims were all from the same family, according to officials. Those victims are 7-year-old Dezli Nicole Miles, 9-year-old Kesston Damien Miles, 10-year-old Trayden Dominic Miles, 16-year-old Bryli Anniston Long, 19-year-old Christopher Zane Long and 40-year-old Grace Annette Watson.

Also killed were 38-year-old Amanda Foster and 54-year-old Yancey Ferrell Roper. Foster and Roper are not related.

Jackson County EMA Director Paul Smith said that they believe all the victims have been found and that searchers do not anticipate finding any other bodies.

Smith says authorities are still trying to locate a boat of interest that may hold key clues into how the fire started. That boat floated into the lake and sank.

Authorities anticipate it will be weeks before all of the boats are recovered.

“A lot of firefighters and first responders, this will be one of those things they carry the rest of their lives,” Smith said, “When children are involved, that magnifies what you feel.”

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.