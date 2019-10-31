If you haven't gotten in your Halloween scare yet, the NPS has you covered

No, this isn't an image of a furry building, strange mold, or a weird wig... it's hundreds of spiders.

"Disclaimer: This isn’t a furry building — it’s hundreds of daddy longlegs.

Have a nice day, " said the National Park Service on Facebook.

Harvestman, also known as grandaddy-longlegs are arachnids, but technically not spiders. They clump together as they're seen here for safety since it helps them look larger and scarier. (We can attest).

This image was captured at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

What would you do if you stumbled across this at your house?

