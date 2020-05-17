Illegal livestock imports rising in Tennessee during COVID-19 pandemic

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture issued a warning to Tennesseans about the rising dangers of illegally imported livestock.

Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to backlogs at meat processing facilities in other states that have led to a rise in illegal shipments and sales of pigs in Tennessee.

According to the TDA, illegally importing any livestock creates a health risk for people and other livestock in the state.

"Once we were made aware that animals were moving through markets we know that our local customs slaughterhouses are at capacity and there are rules that require that animals coming in be slaughtered within five days if they move on that type of paperwork," said State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty.

Beaty said people purchasing animals online for their own consumption may not be aware they won't be able to take them to processing.

TDA officials said even swine raise commercially can carry diseases that can go undetected.

All livestock that enters the state must have documentation. Anyone who brings livestock into the state illegally can be fined up to a thousand dollars or face criminal charges.

