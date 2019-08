Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a new law to raise the minimum salary for teachers to $40,000.

The measure will take effect starting in 2023.

"As Illinois children head back to school this week and next, this new law says to them and their parents loud and clear: we value teachers,” said Pritzker.

Tennessee's current base salary for teachers is $33,745 according to the state's board of education's website.