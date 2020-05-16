WATCH: Illinois family finds creative way to still give 'Nana' hugs while social distancing

One family in Rockford Illinois found a creative way for their kids to still give 'Nana' hugs amid COVID-19 concerns.

Many grandparents have not been able to spend adequate time with their families amid the coronavirus as they follow CDC social distancing guidelines.

One mom out of Illinois found a safe way for her three children to still be able to give their grandmother, 'Nana', hugs while keeping everyone safe.

In the video, you can see three children running up to their 'Nana' and giving her a hug through a device built by their parents. The hugging device has a plastic barrier between the kids and their grandmother and personalized plastic gloves that allow them to stick their hands through and hug each other.

"Nana has been longing to hug her babies! This makes my heart so happy," wrote mom, Carly Marinaro, in a Facebook post.

Marinaro shared many pictures and videos of the kids hugging their 'Nana' in hopes to spread joy during these difficult times.

