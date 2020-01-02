"I'm very proud of him": Jauan Jennings' mom in Jacksonville

The Vols are down in Jacksonville, and their friends, family and fans are down there with them.

Jauan Jennings has a special fan in the crowd ahead of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl--his mom.

Angela Jennings proudly wore her son's jersey number, 15, while outside of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl arena just before the game.

"I'm very, very proud of him, as you know," she told WVLT Sports director Rick Russo. "But to give all the glory to God because without Him nothing is possible, and I just reminded Jauan to stay humble because God giveth and He taketh away."

"You have to do right by it," she added, speaking of Jauan's successes.

"I was proud" because Jennings dealt with adversity, she said.

The Vols play against Indiana at 7 p.m. tonight on ESPN.

