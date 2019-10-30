Pruitt says all three quarterbacks cleared to play

Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt said that he expects all three quarterbacks will be ready for Saturday. Freshman Brian Maurer was back at practice this week after missing the last game due to injury and he split most of the reps with red shirt freshman J.T. Shrout on Wednesday.

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) looks for a receiver during the first half against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Michael Patrick/WVLT

“They’re all ready to go,” Pruitt said. “How we play them, we have not decided yet. We’ve still got a couple more practices here to see and make a decision as we get closer to the game.”

Shrout saw the first meaningful action of his career against the Gamecocks, finishing 7-of-11 for 122 yards and a 55-yard touchdown to Marquez Callaway.

Red shirt junior Jarrett Guarantano came off the bench to toss for 229 yards and two scores on 11-of-19 attempts on Saturday, but he broke a bone in his non-throwing hand while tossing a 19-yard touchdown to Jauan Jennings. He had surgery on Sunday and was back at practice on Monday. Pruitt said Guarantano, who has started 22 games in his career, was limited at practice this week, but he expects he will be ready for the Blazers.

On if Brian Maurer is cleared to play on Saturday and if Jarrett Guarantano will be used in emergency situations only, coach Pruitt said Wednesday afternoon, “They’re all cleared to play. Today is the first day that Jarrett has taken some snaps, but they’re all ready to go. How we play them, we have not decided yet. We’ve still got a couple more practices here to see and make a decision as we get closer to the game.”