'In God We Trust': motto to appear in every Louisiana public school this fall

The words 'In God We Trust' will be displayed in every Louisiana public school starting this fall, according to a report from KNOE.

Louisiana Senate Bill 244 was signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards in May 2018. The bill requires every school to display the national motto and educate students on its history when the 2019-2020 school year begins.

"I still feel strongly that America is a Christian nation,” said Shelby Ainsworth, principal of West Monroe High School. “I want our high school youngsters exposed to as much as that as possible."

Each school can choose how they want to display the national motto, but there is a minimum requirement of at least a paper sign. At West Monroe High School, dozens of posters can be seen along the walls in each building.

Principal Ainsworth says he supports Edwards’ decision but is aware he might have some students or parents that would disagree.

"There are varied opinions even amongst high school students, their parents, the communities, the different churches that are represented, different faiths that we have," said Ainsworth. "It's nothing hidden, it's nothing swept under the rug, but it's nothing forced upon anyone."

West Monroe students return back to school on Monday, August 12th.

