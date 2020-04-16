Inaugural 'Heroes for Hope' 5K becomes virtual

What was supposed to be an inaugural live running race has turned into a virtual one.

A Blount County children's advocacy center called New Hope, will host the Heroes for Hope 5K race.

Wonder woman will emcee a Facebook live to kickoff the race.

After that people will run or walk on their own.

All the proceeds benefit the center which works with children who have been abused.

“It makes me feel like I’m helping out. This time that we’re in right now it feels like there’s nothing we can do and there’s so many things that we can still do and maybe it’s from home or maybe it’s by ourselves on the greenway or something like that. But there’s still something we can do for a good cause," said Angie Luckie, Co-Chair for Heroes for Hope 5K.

The virtual race begins at 8:30 on April 18.

