Incoming UT cheerleader accused of using racial slurs in social media post

An incoming freshman and new member of the University of Tennessee Cheer team was found using racial slurs in pictures and videos posted on her social media.

A Snapchat video from an account associated with incoming freshman Mimi Groves has a video of Groves sitting in traffic using derogatory slurs against African Americans. Groves also posted a picture of herself with a caption that also included the same derogatory slur.

The University of Tennessee's "vol_cheer' Instagram account posted to its page on May 24 welcoming Groves to the team. The comments under the Instagram post have since been disabled.

While the university did not mention Groves by name, @UTKnoxville Twitter account commented on an incident saying they are looking into it.

We are aware of the situation. We are gathering and reviewing information and will take appropriate actions directly with the individual after completing our review. — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) June 3, 2020

We are aware of reports that some current, prospective or former students have made racist posts online. We condemn hate and are working hard to create an inclusive campus culture. When we receive reports, we gather facts and take appropriate action directly with those involved. — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) June 3, 2020

WVLT News has reached out to the University for a comment on the incident and to find out whether any disciplinary actions will be taken against Grove.

This is a developing story.

