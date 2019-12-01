Incoming winter weather leads to road closures

Winter weather is expected to move into the area tonight creating some snowy conditions for areas above 3,000 ft

Many roads are closing in preparation for the potential snow.

Foothills Parkway East at Cosby will be closing at 4 pm Sunday.

U.S. Highway 441 and Newfound Gap Rd from Gatlinburg TN to Cherokee North Carolina will close Sunday evening at 5 p.m.

The WVLT Weather App will keep you updated with the latest weather conditions where you are.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

