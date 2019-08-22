Increasing rain chances and isolated strong storms today

We have increasing rain chances and decreasing highs. A front moving through and then settling into the region, will also linger those rain chances into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is starting off with isolated rain and storms moving in from the Northwest, otherwise mostly clear to partly cloudy with the clouds fanning out ahead of the rain. Temperatures are only cooling to the upper 60s to low 70s.

More scattered rain and storms are developing and moving through at times on Thursday. We're building up to on and off rain and storms, 60% coverage of our area Thursday afternoon to evening.

We're still likely to top out around 90 in the Valley, with the heat being pushed out by this system. That means the heat can feed a storm to make it stronger today. It's still humid too, with the dew points making it feel about 5 degrees warmer.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight, scattered rain and storms linger. We'll drop to around 72 degrees.

We'll continue to have scattered rain and storms Friday, with lulls in the rain at times but still batches of rain and storms develop and move through. With more on and off rain and storms, Friday could lead to flash flooding for some. The high will be around 85 degrees.

This weekend comes with up and down rain chances. Actually, Saturday looks more likely for rain and storms in the Smokies and isolated rain and storms for the rest of our area. Highs will still be in the mid-80s.

Sunday then spreads out a bit better again, with a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Now, scattered rain and storms will linger for a few days next week. It's not constantly rainy, but we'll keep having rain and storms fan out from the front lingering in the region, so impacts will linger through Wednesday.

We'll keep you updated on the latest on WVLT News!

