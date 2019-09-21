IndiaFest takes over World's Fair Park

Dancing, singing and henna tattoos brought thousands to downtown Knoxville on Saturday.

More than 5,000 people filling World's Fair Park for the annual IndiaFest.

Event organizer, Dimpal Patel, said this event is helping them check off a bucket list item.

"It's very special to my heart. It's something we do in our family and to take that to a much bigger scale, it's gratifying," Patel said.

If you missed out on this year's IndiaFest, organizers plan to have another next year.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.