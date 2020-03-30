Indiana Hobby Lobby forced to close hour after reopening

A Hobby Lobby store in Indiana was forced to close an hour after it reportedly opened.

WLKY reported that a Hobby Lobby in Jeffersonville opened its doors Monday morning at 10 a.m. before a Clark County Health Department representative ordered it closed an hour later.

WLKY reported that the store closed last week due to COVID-19, but some employees claimed they were contacted over the weekend and told to show up for the reopening on Monday.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued a stay at home order for the state. The order only allowed essential businesses to remain open.

