Indiana bill requiring cursive taught in schools passes Senate

A bill that would require elementary schools to include cursive writing in their curriculum passed the Indiana Senta.

HB 1066 would require every public school, charter school and accredited nonpublic elementary school to include cursive writing in its curriculum.

"For the last nine consecutive legislative sessions, I have advocated for cursive writing to be a requirement in our schools," Senator Jean Leising said in a statement.

The Senate passed the amended bill Tuesday. It will now return to the house for deliberation.

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1.

