Indiana man accused of shooting son during fight

A Scott County, Indiana father was charged in connection to his son's shooting, according to The Scott County Sheriff's Office.

According to Gray affiliate, WAVE, Jeff Abbot, 47, got into a fight with his son Saturday.

Officials said the victim showed up at Scott Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound and was later transported to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The victim is expected to recover, according to reports.

Abbott is charged with Criminal Recklessness and Domestic Battery by Means of Deadly Weapon, according to SCSO.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WAVE. All rights reserved.

