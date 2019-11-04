Police arrest 'thrill-seeking' Indiana man driving 142 mph on interstate

Officials said an Indiana man was arrested and charged with reckless driving after speeding at 142 mph on the Interstate early Saturday morning.

Lance Muckey, 35, was charged with reckless driving and operating while intoxicated with prior conviction and endangering, according to tGray-affiliate WAVE.

Indiana State Police troopers said they saw a white Audi driving down the interstate. The vehicle clocked in on the trooper's radar at 142 mph. The speed limit is 55 miles per hour on the interstate.

Troopers pulled over Muckey and question him for driving at such high speeds.

According to reports, Muckey claimed he was a 'thrill seeker.'

Investigators revealed Muckey's blood-alcohol level was .16%. The legal limit in Indiana is .08%.

Muckey was arrested and booked at the Lake County Jail.

