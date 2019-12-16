Indiana man arrested after accidentally calling 911

An Indiana man was arrested after he made an accidental call to 911.

WAVE reported that deputies with the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call on Saturday night.

Aaron Allman, 48, told dispatchers that he had accidentally called 911 and that he didn't need any help.

Officers responded to the call and found that Allman had a warrant out for his arrest.

Allman was transported to jail.

Sheriff Matt Myers posted on Facebook, “Thank you, Mr. Allman, for giving us a call to pick you up. doesn’t get any better then this. Lock your cell phone when not using.”

