Indiana quarterback named after Peyton Manning

Indiana, Tennessee's rival in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, has an interesting connection to the Vols.

The team's quarterback, Peyton Ramsey, was actually named after famed VFL and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

Ramsey said Manning was still playing at the University of Tennessee when his mother was pregnant with him.

"When I was about to be born, Peyton Manning was still at Tennessee and my parents were just sitting down watching the game. They just liked the name," Ramsey said.

The quarterback said it was a coincidence that he ended up being a football player like his namesake. "Wasn't really because they wanted me to grow up and gain the skill-set after Peyton Manning. It was just kind of my mom liked the name. My dad liked the quarterback, so, I guess those two things kind of went together, and here I am," Ramsey said.

The Vols are set to go against Indiana on January 2 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

