Indiana woman found dead with 8-foot python around neck

An Indiana woman was found dead with an eight-foot python around her neck.

Police were called Wednesday evening to an address in Oxford, Indiana, which is just west of Lafayette.

A woman was found unresponsive with a reticulated python wrapped around her neck. Life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful.

The woman was identified Thursday as Laura Hurst, a 36-year-old from Battle Ground, Indiana.

Of the 140 snakes at the location, approximately 20 belonged to Hurst. Police say she frequents the location approximately two times a week. Police didn't release any other information about the property.

An autopsy will be performed on Friday, and police hope it will give them an official cause of death.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

