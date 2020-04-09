Indoor skillet tennis, it happened!

Each of us, from the average person to professional athletes, has been relegated to finding ways to keep busy and even workout inside while riding out COVID-19.

Well, that includes tennis superstar Novak Djokovic, who recently played his sport or at least a version of it indoors and by using a skillet instead of a tennis racquet.

The 17-time Grand Slam champ, who's coming off an Australian Open championship in January, recently challenged his brother Marko to a friendly game of skillet tennis in his living room and WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo couldn't resist having some play-by-play fun with it. Click on the attached video above to check it out.

