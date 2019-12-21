Knoxville 's first female mayor, vice mayor duo announced

Indya Kincannon was sworn-in Saturday morning as the 69th mayor of Knoxville.

Kincannon announced Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie will join her as Vice Mayor of Knoxville. This is the first time the city has had both a female mayor and vice mayor.

Kincannon was inaugurated at the Bijou Theatre at 10:30 a.m. after defeating Eddie Mannis in the Nov. 5 election.

The ceremony included the swearing-in of new City Council members Lynne Fugate, Janet Testerman, Amelia Parker, Charles Thomas and re-elected City Judge John R. Rosson, Jr.

