Lee's permitless carry would make Knoxville 'less safe' Mayor Kincannon says

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon released a statement in response to Governor Bill Lee's permitless handgun carry legislation.

On Feb. 27, Gov. Lee a href="https://www.wvlt.tv/content/news/Tennessee-Governor-Bill-Lee-set-to-make-announcement-Thursday--568247561.html"target="_blank">announced legislation that would allow anyone in the state to carry a gun without a permit or any training.

Right now, someone can only carry a concealed weapon after undergoing training and receiving a state card. This would remove that requirement with the exception of restricted areas.

Lee said the legislation would increase freedom for citizens and increase penalties for criminals.

“The Second Amendment is clear and concise and secures the freedoms of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I am pleased to announce Constitutional Carry legislation today that will protect the Second Amendment rights of Tennesseans, while also stiffening penalties on criminals who steal or illegally possess firearms."

Kincannon released the following statement in response to the legislation:

"Public safety is the fundamental role of city government, so when legislation is proposed that threatens public safety, it is my job to speak out. Pending legislation would allow Tennesseans to carry a loaded handgun in public without a permit, which makes Knoxville residents and all Tennesseans less safe.

I have experienced gun violence first hand, as have too many Knoxville residents. I support the right for law-abiding Tennesseans to own guns, but I also support common-sense measures like requiring permits to publicly carry handguns, training and guidance for safe storage to keep our children protected. Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas shares these concerns.

The proposed legislation is a step in the wrong direction. I urge our representatives in the General Assembly to vote no on permitless gun carry."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.