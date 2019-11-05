Indya Kincannon wins Knoxville mayoral election, Mannis concedes

Indya Kincannon will be Knoxville's next mayor.

While election results were still pouring in, Eddie Mannis went before his team and campaign and conceded.

Kincannon beat her opponent Mannis and ran on a campaign based on issues such as: climate change, affordable housing and homelessness, sustainable economic development, quality schools, strong neighborhoods, transparent government, efficient services, opioid epidemic and public safety and civility.

Kincannon said she wants to see revitalization in areas beyond Gay Street and Market Square." As Mayor, I will work with banks and non-profits to transform everyday financial practices into savings and credit-building opportunities. Programs like lending circles and no-interest micro-loans can help low-income families move towards greater financial independence and pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

