Infant bibs recalled due to choking hazard

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission notified shoppers of a recall on MATVRÅ bibs for infants sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from August through September. The recalled bibs were sold in a two-pack with one blue and one red bib with a snap at the back of the neck for about $2.

The recall was initiated because a snap on the bibs can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The blue bib can be identified by its green seam along the outside with white polka dots. The red bib has a yellow seam along the outside with red polka dots. MATVRA, IKEA and the IKEA logo are printed on a white tag on the back of the bib.

Shoppers who bought the bibs are encouraged to immediately stop using then and return them for a full refund.

