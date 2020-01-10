Infant left in middle of 35 degree roadway, parents reportedly under the influence

Kentucky officials said the parents of a Laurel County child and infant both face several charges after their infant was left in the middle of the road early Thursday morning.

Kentucky deputies were dispatched after reports were made of the children's mother Destiny Dawn McQueen reportedly running down Vaughn Ridge Road.

Deputies said, after finding the woman was found, she told deputies that one of her two children were standing in the middle of the road. Deputies found there was no truth to her statement but found a nearly 6-month old infant lying in the roadway less than half a mile away.

Officials said the temperature was 35 degrees and the child was wearing minimal clothing.

According to reports, McQueen was under the influence and taken into custody.

Deputies said they later located the other child, a two-year-old, who McQueen claimed to be in the middle of the road, at her home with her father Michael E. August.

Officials said the home was not a suitable temperature for the toddler and discovered the father was also under the influence.

Both parents were charged with wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor and face several drug charges, according to authorities.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WKYT. All rights reserved.