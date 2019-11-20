Inmate captured after escaping from UT Medical Center

A Knox County Inmate briefly escaped from The University of Tennessee Medical Center Wednesday morning and was recaptured a short time later, according to a Knoxville police spokesperson.

KPD and KCSO worked together to capture the inmate, identified as Jason Hale, who was taken into custody near Cherokee Trail Drive.

According to a release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office Hale fled to a nearby wooded area.

Dozens of Officers and K-9's from both the Knox County Sheriff's Office, The Knoxville Police Department and UTMC Security responded and quickly captured Hale without incident.

Sheriff Spangler said he would like to thank all of the Officers and Dispatchers involved for their fast and efficient response.