Inmate cuts off finger, mails it to newspaper to protest Indiana jail conditions

An inmate at an Indiana jail severed part of his finger and mailed it to an Anderson newspaper in protest of the jail's conditions.

Michael McCune, 60, reportedly cut off the tip of his left middle finger and sent it to the Heral Bulletin along with a two-page letter describing his issues with the jail.

“Find enclosed my left middle fingertip that I removed for a reason: to bring to light the oppressive conditions that exist here at the Madison County Jail," McCune wrote in the letter.

In the letter, McCune accused the staff at the Madison County Jail of subjecting inmates to abuse, falsifying conduct records, serving cold food and forcing inmates to sleep on the ground.

“I am of sound mind. I removed this finger-tip to bring about changes of the oppressive conditions that exist here [...]," McCune wrote.

The jail confirmed the inmate cut off the tip of his finger using a razor blade on May 21, the same date the letter was postmarked.

Officials said inmates are provided with razors every few days then they are collected.

The inmate underwent surgery before being transferred to a different correctional facility.

McCune is awaiting a trial on an attempted murder charge after being accused of stabbing another man 13 times at a birthday party in January.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTHR. All rights reserved.

