Inmate's unusual group of supporters seeks to stop execution

Tennessee death row inmate Nick Sutton has an unusual group of supporters seeking to prevent him from being executed Thursday. They include current and former prison workers and family members of his victims.

The 58-year-old Sutton was sentenced to death in 1986 for killing Carl Estep in prison.

Estep's oldest daughter said Sutton did her family a favor. She describes her father as an "evil man." Meanwhile, former Correction Lt. Tony Eden calls Sutton the most rehabilitated prisoner he has met in 30 years. He also credits Sutton with saving his life during a prison riot.

