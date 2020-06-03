Inpatient behavioral health center to be built in Knoxville

Covenant Health and Acadia Healthcare, Inc. announced plans to open an inpatient behavior health center in Knoxville.

The new center will be constructed at the corner of Old Weisgarber Road and Dowell Springs Boulevard in West Knoxville.

Construction of the facility is expected to begin in late 2020 and set to open in 2021 with 90 beds. The facility will be built with the capacity to add an additional 48 beds in order to meet projected future demand for inpatient services in the area.

“The shortage of resources for mental health is a national problem that we also face here in East Tennessee,” said Jim VanderSteeg, Covenant Health President and CEO. “Covenant Health and Acadia Healthcare intend to substantially fill that gap by providing specialized treatment options for patients and increasing access to much-needed, high-quality care for the residents of Knoxville and its surrounding communities. As part of our mission of improving the quality of life in our region, Covenant Health and Peninsula, our behavioral health division, have a long-standing commitment to mental health services. Acadia’s strong track record of success and reputation for excellence make the organization an ideal partner for continuing that commitment.”

The facility will provide comprehensive inpatient treatment for adults, seniors and adolescents who struggle with acute symptoms of mental

health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance use disorders.

Officials said the facility is meant to serve as a "hub" for coordinating mental health services. The behavioral health center will include inpatient and outpatient services, partial hospital programs, services for neuromodulation and medication-assisted treatment.

