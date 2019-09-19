Instagram to hide weight loss posts from users under 18

Instagram announced some posts about weight loss products and cosmetic procedures will soon be blocked from users who are under 18.

"We want Instagram to be a positive place for everyone that uses it and this policy is part of our ongoing work to reduce the pressure that people can sometimes feel as a result of social media," said Instagram's public policy manager, Emma Collins, in a statement.

Posts that have "an incentive to buy or includes a price" will be restricted based on user age. Content that "makes a miraculous claim about certain diet or weight loss products, and is linked to a commercial offer such as a discount code" will be removed completely under the new policy.

"Facebook and Instagram taking a stand to protect the physical and mental health of people online sends an important message out to the world," she said. "As someone who struggled with an eating disorder for most of my youth, I've personally known and suffered the perils of the devious side of the diet/detox industry."